Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars as Serie A leaders AC Milan beat Napoli

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice before suffering an injury as unbeaten Serie A leaders AC Milan win away at Napoli.
