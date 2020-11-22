Global  
 

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners have stalled but don't doubt Mikel Arteta - Danny Murphy

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
MOTD2 pundit Danny Murphy says it is understandable why people are doubting Mikel Arteta and his tactics because of their poor run, but is confident the Arsenal boss will turn things around.
News video: Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:08

 In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe sent off in goalless draw

 Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is sent off for a headbutt as Leeds' wasteful finishing costs them a Premier League victory.
BBC News

Pepe sent off for headbutt as Arsenal hold dominant Leeds

 Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is sent off for a headbutt as Leeds' wasteful finishing costs them a Premier League victory.
BBC News

Dani Ceballos and David Luiz: Leaked training incident angers Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there will be "consequences" for the source who leaked a story about a training ground clash between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz.
BBC News

Arteta warns of 'consequences' for source who leaked Ceballos-Luiz story

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there will be "consequences" for the source who leaked a story about a training ground clash between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz.
BBC News

Arsenal to deal with Willian's Dubai trip internally

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he has dealt with winger Willian's unauthorised trip to Dubai, but would not reveal if the Brazilian will be dropped for Sunday's..
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards [Video]

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

