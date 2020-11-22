Here are all the votes Trump and his allies are challenging
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () The Trump campaign would need to void more than 100,000 votes across at least three states to do what the president is asking and overturn the election, but the total number of votes being challenged is north of 5.2 million.
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.
Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.
The state is expected to
certify the results Friday morning.
Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...