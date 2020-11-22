Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derrick Henry, Titans deal Ravens more misery with overtime win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The Ravens were intent on avenging their stunning playoff loss from last season, but Derrick Henry and the Titans dealt them more heartbreak instead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: Titans-Ravens Preview: Dominant Run Games Square Off In Rematch Of Last Season's Playoff Upset

Titans-Ravens Preview: Dominant Run Games Square Off In Rematch Of Last Season's Playoff Upset 01:22

 The Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

The NFL Pro Bowl will be hosted in Madden this season

 The Verge’s resident Ravens fan, Taylor Lyles, forced me to use this screenshot

Last month, the National Football League announced it would cancel..
The Verge

Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee

Indianapolis Colts break away from Tennessee Titans, force tie atop AFC South

 The Colts are in a tie with the Titans for the AFC South lead after riding a strong second-half performance to a win over Tennessee.
USATODAY.com
NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills [Video]

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement [Video]

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published

Derrick Henry Derrick Henry American football running back

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Titans' Derrick Henry breaks down his running game thought process & thoughts on Ryan Tannehill | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Titans' Derrick Henry breaks down his running game thought process & thoughts on Ryan Tannehill | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss his thought process behind being a great running back. Plus, hear Derrick's thoughts on Ryan Tannehill and the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published
Titans' Derrick Henry proclaims "Ryan Tannehill for MVP" [Video]

Titans' Derrick Henry proclaims "Ryan Tannehill for MVP"

While Russell Westbrook garners most of the attention, Derrick Henry feels Ryan Tannehill should be in the MVP conversation after leading the Titans to a roaring 5-0 start.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

John Harbaugh, Malcolm Butler have heated confrontation before Ravens-Titans game

 There was no shortage of drama in Baltimore ahead of the Ravens-Titans game. The Titans apparently offended the Ravens ahead of the AFC...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

Henry's TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24

 Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens for the star running back...
Newsday Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

Lamar after loss: Titans 'wanted it more than us'

 Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said the Titans on Sunday "wanted it more than us" as Baltimore squandered an 11-point lead and lost for the third time in the...
ESPN