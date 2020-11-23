Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eagles coach Doug Pederson: Benching Carson Wentz would send 'wrong message'

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Eagles coach Doug Pederson: Benching Carson Wentz would send 'wrong message'Eagles coach Doug Pederson continues to defend Carson Wentz even as the starting quarterback's struggles pile up in another loss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Bucky Brooks: Eagles' HC Pederson risks losing team by continuing to start Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bucky Brooks: Eagles' HC Pederson risks losing team by continuing to start Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 01:40

 Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles would be signaling 'season is over' by benching QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Bucky believes that head coach Doug Pederson risks losing the team by allowing Wentz to continue starting.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doug Pederson Doug Pederson American football coach and former player


Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles National Football League franchise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: It's over for Carson Wentz, Eagles would be better off with Jalen Hurts | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: It's over for Carson Wentz, Eagles would be better off with Jalen Hurts | UNDISPUTED

Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson has been asked plenty about benching Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts, and his latest response didn’t exactly put the issue to bed. When Pederson was asked if..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Marcellus Wiley: Philadelphia Eagles have a Carson Wentz problem | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Philadelphia Eagles have a Carson Wentz problem | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles have a Carson Wentz problem after reports of Wentz having 'sloppy practice habits.'

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:18Published
Struggling Carson Wentz Responding To Criticism About His Practice Habits [Video]

Struggling Carson Wentz Responding To Criticism About His Practice Habits

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Eagles coach Doug Pederson hesitates when asked if he's sticking with QB Carson Wentz

 Asked whether he would change QBs heading into Monday's game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson hesitated before later saying Carson Wentz is his starter.
USATODAY.com

Bucky Brooks: Eagles' HC Pederson risks losing team by continuing to start Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bucky Brooks: Eagles' HC Pederson risks losing team by continuing to start Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles would be signaling 'season is over' by benching QB Carson Wentz. Hear...
FOX Sports

Here's why Eagles' Doug Pederson won't consider benching Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts

 Pederson explained his reasoning for not even considering a QB move
CBS Sports