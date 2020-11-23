Global  
 

'Like throwing to AB': Why coach rates Lanning among legends

The Age Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A batting coach to stars such as Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen, Trent Woodhill knew Meg Lanning was good. But he says her improvement has been "unbelievable" and the stats back him up.
