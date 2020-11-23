Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox make dramatic red carpet debut at 2020 American Music Awards
"Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life," Machine Gun Kelly said about Megan Kelly after the two made their red carpet debut Sunday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Megan Fox American actress and model
Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Machine Gun Kelly insists Megan Fox has made him a better person
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Machine Gun Kelly (musician) American rapper, singer, and actor from Ohio
Machine Gun Kelly insists over-sensitive sad stars are taking advantage of fans'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Machine Gun Kelly shares sweet kiss with Megan Fox in candid Drunk Face music video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
American Music Awards Annual American music awards show
California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekendCalifornia to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com
AMAs host Taraji P. Henson: 'Taylor, call me, girl'Taraji P. Henson is hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday. The actress says she's out to prove she's "more than just Cookie or a dramatic actress" and..
USATODAY.com
K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic with 'BE' album, and single 'Life Goes OnSouth Korean megaband BTS released their latest album "BE" on Friday and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards..
WorldNews
Megyn Kelly American journalist
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources