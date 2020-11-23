Global  
 

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox make dramatic red carpet debut at 2020 American Music Awards

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
"Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life," Machine Gun Kelly said about Megan Kelly after the two made their red carpet debut Sunday.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAs 00:51

 Hollywood star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are poised to make their awards show debut.

