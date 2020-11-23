Biden to name long-time aide Blinken as secretary of state
Monday, 23 November 2020 (
1 hour ago) The President-elect is setting out to assemble his cabinet even before President Donald Trump concedes defeat.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
3 days ago
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.
Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.
The state is expected to
certify the results Friday morning.
Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss
President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources