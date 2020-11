How India transformed from a spin-heavy to a feared pace bowling attack - 'Hunting in Pairs' Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Each of the trio of Bumrah, Ishant and Shami has taken 50-plus wickets in test matches since 2018, and have performed well in both home and away games 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like