32 things we learned from Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season
Taysom Hill made his first QB start to great fanfare. Joe Burrow said "see ya" to his rookie year after an injury. And Week 11 had even more twists.
Taysom Hill American football quarterback and utility player
Joe Burrow American football quarterback
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carted off from game after knee injuryCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off from Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team with a knee injury.
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
'Fox NFL Sunday' crew won't be in studio due to health concernsFootball fans will notice a slightly different look when they tune into Fox Sports' NFL pregame coverage today. due to health and safety concerns.
USATODAY.com
NFL Week 11 roundtable: What were most regrettable moves of the offseason?It didn't take until Black Friday for buyer's remorse to set in for some NFL teams, as several offseason decisions have proven to be ill-conceived.
USATODAY.com
Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
After improbable two-year comeback, Washington QB Alex Smith aims to inspire others to live in the momentTwo years after a gruesome leg injury, Alex Smith is once again a starting QB in the NFL. He hopes his story can be a beacon to others.
USATODAY.com
