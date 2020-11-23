Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opinion: Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell rookie max extensions all about future security for teams, young stars

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
When you have young All-Stars like Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, you do what you must to keep them. So the Celtics and Jazz did just that.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Croods A New Age Movie - Get your sloth on! - Trae [Video]

The Croods A New Age Movie - Get your sloth on! - Trae

Trae Young teams up with The Croods: A New Age and ESPN and accessorizes with his new sloth. The Croods: A New Age - In Theaters Thanksgiving The Croods have survived their fair share of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published