You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary



The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said he will not resignover a damning report into child sex abuse allegations. Reaction from inquirysecretary John O'Brien to the Independent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago Taxi Driver Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women



The NYPD Special Victims Squad arrested 36-year-old Muhammad Wasim on Tuesday. He’s suspected of assaulting two women earlier this month. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago Three downtown bars warned they could lose liquor licenses



Three downtown bars were warned on Tuesday that they could lose their liquor licenses if they do not change operations that have caused complaints surrounding COVID-19 precaution violations and.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:43 Published on October 27, 2020