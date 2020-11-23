Global  
 

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners listThe 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson. The show featured performances from Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Maluma, the Weeknd with Kenny G, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Dan + Shay, and more. The nominations this year were led by The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, racking up eight each. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion came in third place with five total nominations. As for Taylor Swift — who has 29 AMA wins, most of all time broke her own...
