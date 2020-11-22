Global  
 

Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challengePresident Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump’s attempt to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania. Attorneys for the president’s campaign, including Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiJudge dismisses Trump camp's Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling President says Trump Jr. doing 'very well' after COVID-19 diagnosis Trump's 'Death Star' strategy: Forcing a fight over states' electors MORE, submitted an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, following Judge Matthew Brann’s scathing ruling Saturday rejecting Trump’s case. Brann, a...
News video: All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

 President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to Business Insider, none of the lawsuits so far have ended in victory. The campaign filed lawsuits and...

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting

 President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff elections

 In a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own vote

 Jim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
RIP, Titan: Pennsylvania police mourn K-9 officer that 'died honorably' during a burglary search

 K-9 Officer Titan, who had served with the Johnstown Police Department near Pittsburgh since 2014, died Sunday during a burglary search.
 
Judge dismisses Trump campaign's attempt to stop Pennsylvania election certification

 A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. The Trump campaign said they plan to..
Judge's devastating question for team Trump

 (CNN)President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a rare appearance as an advocate in a courtroom this week in a baseless and hopeless effort to invalidate..
WorldNews

