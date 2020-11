Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is over

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden . Christie, a strong supporter of the president, said Trump has yet to provide any evidence of fraud that would put the outcome of the election in doubt. “As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first,” Christie said on ABC ’s “This Week.” “If you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said. “Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.” “Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election...