Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is over
Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Christie, a strong supporter of the president, said Trump has yet to provide any evidence of fraud that would put the outcome of the election in doubt. “As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said. “Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.” “Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey
US election 2020: Trump ally urges him to accept defeat in US voteFormer Republican governor Chris Christie calls the president's legal team an "embarrassment".
BBC News
US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'One of Donald Trump's oldest political allies has labelled his legal effort a "national embarrassment" and urged him to concede defeat. Chris Christie, a former..
New Zealand Herald
Chris Christie Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ to Not Wear a Mask
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administrationRead full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews
Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on VotingPresident Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com
Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff electionsIn a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News
Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own voteJim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
USATODAY.com
American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network
ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 06:17Published
A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:37Published
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man AliveLOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed..
WorldNews
'Big Sky' spoilers! Ryan Phillippe reacts to season premiere's huge twist: 'I'm going to get backlash'"Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley returns to primetime with ABC's "Big Sky," which featured a shocking twist in Tuesday's series premiere.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of stateMr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News
President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on TuesdayPresident-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News
Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approachesThe number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republicans Rewrite an Old Playbook on Disenfranchising Black AmericansAs they try to somehow reverse Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump and his allies have targeted heavily Black cities, painting them as corrupt and trying to..
NYTimes.com
More Republicans Tiptoe Toward Acknowledging Biden’s VictoryMany of the most vocal Republicans denouncing President Trump’s refusal to concede are out of office or retiring, but some others have started to join them on..
NYTimes.com
Many Republicans calling on Trump to accept 2020 election resultsMany Republicans are criticizing President Trump's efforts to change the election outcome and urge him to cooperate with the White House transition. Chip Reid..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources