Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is over

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is overFormer Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Christie, a strong supporter of the president, said Trump has yet to provide any evidence of fraud that would put the outcome of the election in doubt. “As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said. “Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.” “Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Christie Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

US election 2020: Trump ally urges him to accept defeat in US vote

 Former Republican governor Chris Christie calls the president's legal team an "embarrassment".
BBC News

US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'

 One of Donald Trump's oldest political allies has labelled his legal effort a "national embarrassment" and urged him to concede defeat. Chris Christie, a former..
New Zealand Herald
Chris Christie Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ to Not Wear a Mask [Video]

Chris Christie Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ to Not Wear a Mask

Christie has spoken out about his recent hospitalisation due to coronavirus and urged Americans to take COVID-19 “very seriously”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews

Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting

 President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com

Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff elections

 In a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News

Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own vote

 Jim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
USATODAY.com

American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend [Video]

ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Airs Monday, November 23 @ 8pm (ET/PT) on ABC.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 06:17Published
A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend [Video]

A Millon Little Things | Morning Blend

The Family of Friends Rally Together to Support Each Other When Tragedy Strikes Again on the Season Premiere of ABC’s A Million Little Things.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:37Published

Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed..
WorldNews

'Big Sky' spoilers! Ryan Phillippe reacts to season premiere's huge twist: 'I'm going to get backlash'

 "Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley returns to primetime with ABC's "Big Sky," which featured a shocking twist in Tuesday's series premiere.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 Mr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on Tuesday

 President-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approaches

 The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republicans Rewrite an Old Playbook on Disenfranchising Black Americans

 As they try to somehow reverse Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump and his allies have targeted heavily Black cities, painting them as corrupt and trying to..
NYTimes.com

More Republicans Tiptoe Toward Acknowledging Biden’s Victory

 Many of the most vocal Republicans denouncing President Trump’s refusal to concede are out of office or retiring, but some others have started to join them on..
NYTimes.com

Many Republicans calling on Trump to accept 2020 election results

 Many Republicans are criticizing President Trump's efforts to change the election outcome and urge him to cooperate with the White House transition. Chip Reid..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team [Video]

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Lt. Gov. Fetterman Speaks Out On Election Lawsuits [Video]

Lt. Gov. Fetterman Speaks Out On Election Lawsuits

Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor John Fetterman says that while the lawsuits brought forth in Pennsylvania are likely to fail, he believes if they do succeed, it will bring disastrous consequences. KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s Last Hope To Stop Biden May Be In Overturning Obscure Election Certification Process – Analysis

Trump’s Last Hope To Stop Biden May Be In Overturning Obscure Election Certification Process – Analysis By Masood Farivar With his legal challenges to Democrat Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 presidential election victory foundering, President Donald Trump's campaign and...
Eurasia Review

US election: Could Donald Trump's hold over Republican Party quickly fade?

US election: Could Donald Trump's hold over Republican Party quickly fade? Even in defeat, Donald Trump's grip over the Republican Party looks supreme.The US President got about 74 million votes this election on latest counting, 10...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodayNPR

Michigan Republican mayor: ‘Trump deliberately lying to Americans about election’

 The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michael Taylor, took to Facebook on Wednesday to criticize President Trump’s baseless election claims.
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldCTV News