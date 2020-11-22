Global  
 

Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoinPresident Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord on Sunday, telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple the U.S. economy not save the planet. “To protect American workers, I withdrew the United States from the unfair and one-sided Paris climate accord, a very unfair act for the United...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord 00:58

 U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

