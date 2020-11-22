Dive into the world's deepest pool
The world's deepest diving pool has opened in Poland complete with artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins. The complex, named Deepspot, even includes a small wreck for scuba and free divers to explore. The 45.5 metre-deep diving pool opened near Warsaw this weekend. It has 8,000 cubic metres of water - more than 20 times the amount in an...
Poland Country in Central Europe
The world's deepest diving pool in PolandDeepspot is a diving pool that goes 45.5m (150ft) down and provides a space for divers to train.
