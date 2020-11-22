Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dive into the world's deepest pool

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Dive into the world's deepest poolThe world's deepest diving pool has opened in Poland complete with artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins. The complex, named Deepspot, even includes a small wreck for scuba and free divers to explore. The 45.5 metre-deep diving pool opened near Warsaw this weekend. It has 8,000 cubic metres of water - more than 20 times the amount in an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: 'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland

'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland 01:16

 The previous record belonged to a 42-metre-deep swimming pool in Italy. The new 'Deepspot' pool in Poland won't hold the record for very long, either.View on euronews

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

The world's deepest diving pool in Poland

 Deepspot is a diving pool that goes 45.5m (150ft) down and provides a space for divers to train.
BBC News

EU calls on Poland, Hungary to support economic recovery

 EU leaders said Thursday they would intensify efforts to convince Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki to drop their veto of the EU..
WorldNews
Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan [Video]

Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan

Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

Related videos from verified sources

The world’s largest RV park swimming pool [Video]

The world’s largest RV park swimming pool

El Campo Lost Lagoon was famous before it even started. The property in El Campo, Texas was once home to the world’s largest backyard swimming pool. A family built the pool for $2.5 million. It holds..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:15Published
Rescued Bears Enjoy a Relaxing Pool Party [Video]

Rescued Bears Enjoy a Relaxing Pool Party

Occurred on January 28, 2019 / Tat Kuang Si Bear Rescue Centre, Luang Prabang, LaosInfo from Licensor: "Free the Bears protects, rescues and cares for moon bears and sun bears, two of the world's most..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Dive into the world's deepest pool

Dive into the world's deepest pool The world's deepest diving pool has opened in Poland complete with artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins. The complex, named Deepspot, even includes a...
WorldNews Also reported by •UEFA

Hungary And Poland Play ‘Who Blinks First?’ With EU – Analysis

Hungary And Poland Play ‘Who Blinks First?’ With EU – Analysis Hungary and Poland have plunged Europe into another untimely crisis by vetoing the budget as they look to water down the rule-of-law mechanism governing the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews

Poland, Hungary threaten EU budget over rule-of-law issue

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The governments of Poland and Hungary threatened Monday to veto the European Union's next seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SBSWorldNews