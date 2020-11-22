Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followers

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followersCharli D’Amelio is the first TikTok creator to hit 100 million followers. She’s the first by some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash 01:51

 Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charli D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio American dancer and social media personality

Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers [Video]

Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers

Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner Video

 Charli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first..
TMZ.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Snapchat officially launches in-app TikTok competitor called Spotlight

 Snap

Snap is finally ready to compete with TikTok and will pay creators to post on the platform. The company is officially announcing a new section of..
The Verge

TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Getting Dino Nuggets, No Snails

 Forget fancy dinners with escargot ... there's a ton of free chicken nuggets waiting to be scarfed down by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio!!! Here's the deal ... the..
TMZ.com
'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and a new 'Pink Panther' film is in the works.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:22Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A single YouTube video sparked a feud among some of TikTok's top creators. Here's how. [Video]

A single YouTube video sparked a feud among some of TikTok's top creators. Here's how.

TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio andher sister Dixie faced serious backlash after sharinga video to their family’s YouTube channel.Dixie was criticized for gagging and thenthrowing..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
A new trend has TikTok users are showing off their 'customer service' voice' [Video]

A new trend has TikTok users are showing off their 'customer service' voice'

thanks to TikTok, millions of people are learning about the customer service voice — basically, the voice you use at work that differs from your “actual” voice.Some users, like news anchor JR..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
Charli D'Amelio addresses controversial video that cost her 1 million followers [Video]

Charli D'Amelio addresses controversial video that cost her 1 million followers

After sharing a controversial video, TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie are facing serious backlash.The video, “Our First Mystery Guest," was posted Nov. 16...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner Video

 Charli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared JrOK! MagazineE! OnlineUpworthyAceShowbizBBC News

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followers

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followers Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Charli D’Amelio is the first TikTok creator to hit 100 million followers. She’s the...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableJust Jared JrJust JaredOK! MagazineUpworthyE! OnlineAceShowbiz