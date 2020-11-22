Nicolas Sarkozy in dock as ‘historic trial’ over corruption finally begins
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The former French president is accused of receiving illicit funds and influence peddling Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will make history on Monday when he appears in court accused of corruption and influence peddling. The case is the first of several investigations against the...
The former French president is accused of receiving illicit funds and influence peddling Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will make history on Monday when he appears in court accused of corruption and influence peddling. The case is the first of several investigations against the...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicolas Sarkozy
France: Ex-President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Trial of ex-president Sarkozy a landmark for FranceNicolas Sarkozy is going on trial accused of corruption linked to his 2007 campaign funding.
BBC News
Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy due in court on corruption charges
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:52Published
France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources