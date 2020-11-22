Global  
 

Nicolas Sarkozy in dock as ‘historic trial’ over corruption finally begins

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Nicolas Sarkozy in dock as ‘historic trial’ over corruption finally beginsThe former French president is accused of receiving illicit funds and influence peddling Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will make history on Monday when he appears in court accused of corruption and influence peddling. The case is the first of several investigations against the...
