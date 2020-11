You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorates, on ventilator support



Former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on November 21 and he was critical, informed Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 22 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi stable but still critical, say GMCH doctors

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago