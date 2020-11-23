Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEO

Global  
 

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEOGovernments seeking to purchase Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the company's CEO Stephane Bancel told German weekly 'Welt am Sonntag' (WamS). Bancel said that the price he quoted was a "fair price" and that the company was not interested in "maximum...
