Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEO
Governments seeking to purchase Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the company's CEO Stephane Bancel told German weekly 'Welt am Sonntag' (WamS). Bancel said that the price he quoted was a "fair price" and that the company was not interested in "maximum...
