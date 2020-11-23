Global  
 

NASA-ESA launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite to monitor the oceans

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020
NASA-ESA launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite to monitor the oceansRead full article tech2 News Staff22 November 2020, 9:59 pm·4-min read A US-European satellite designed to extend a decades-long measurement of global sea surface heights was launched into Earth orbit from California on Saturday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 10:47 pm IST (9:17 am PST) and arced southward over the Pacific Ocean. The Falcon's first stage flew back to the launch site and landed for reuse. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was released from the second stage about an hour later. It then deployed its solar panels and made the first contact with controllers at a ground station in AlaskaSea-monitoring...
