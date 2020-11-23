Global  
 

AstraZeneca and Oxford University say their coronavirus vaccine shows 70 per cent efficacy

SBS Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca has become the latest pharmaceutical company to unveil positive interim data in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine and says it's looking to produce up to three billion doses in 2021.
 A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

