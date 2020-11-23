His bank raided his account to cover a payment made to scammers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MFM: Cash App Scam



MFM: Cash App Scam Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:26 Published 6 days ago IRS Warns Of New COVID-Related Scam Asking For Bank Account Information



The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry warned of a new text scam Wednesday that attempts to get people to disclose their bank account information under the guise of.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Here’s How You Can End Your Cycle of Overspending



Do you have trouble keeping funds in your bank account? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Independent food bank 'horrified' after scammers steal £28k of donated money The food bank fell victim to an incredibly sophisticated phone scam that stole £28,000 from their account

Sevenoaks Chronicle 1 week ago



