Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

His bank raided his account to cover a payment made to scammers

CBC.ca Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A Toronto man fell victim to a job scam, but was even more shocked when his bank, Scotiabank subsidiary Tangerine, took some $3,000 from his account to make up for what it lost to the fraudsters. Go Public investigated banking rules that allow seizure of funds from different accounts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MFM: Cash App Scam [Video]

MFM: Cash App Scam

MFM: Cash App Scam

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:26Published
IRS Warns Of New COVID-Related Scam Asking For Bank Account Information [Video]

IRS Warns Of New COVID-Related Scam Asking For Bank Account Information

The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry warned of a new text scam Wednesday that attempts to get people to disclose their bank account information under the guise of..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published
Here’s How You Can End Your Cycle of Overspending [Video]

Here’s How You Can End Your Cycle of Overspending

Do you have trouble keeping funds in your bank account? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Independent food bank 'horrified' after scammers steal £28k of donated money

Independent food bank 'horrified' after scammers steal £28k of donated money The food bank fell victim to an incredibly sophisticated phone scam that stole £28,000 from their account
Sevenoaks Chronicle