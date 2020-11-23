His bank raided his account to cover a payment made to scammers
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A Toronto man fell victim to a job scam, but was even more shocked when his bank, Scotiabank subsidiary Tangerine, took some $3,000 from his account to make up for what it lost to the fraudsters. Go Public investigated banking rules that allow seizure of funds from different accounts.
