Is the car owner's manual history? 2021 Ford F-150 ditches traditional paper copy
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Ford is limiting the traditional owner's manual to basic information in the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, Mustang Mach-E and other vehicles.
