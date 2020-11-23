Global  
 

Sidney Powell: Trump team cuts ties with lawyer who peddled bizarre fraud claims

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Sidney Powell: Trump team cuts ties with lawyer who peddled bizarre fraud claimsThe Trump campaign has distanced itself from a lawyer who made dramatic claims of voter fraud at several media events. Sidney Powell claimed without evidence last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of votes to President-elect Joe Biden, and said he won due to "communist money". President Trump has refused to concede the election, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud. Mr Biden...
News video: You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team 00:45

 Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump. The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and...

