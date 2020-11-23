Sidney Powell: Trump team cuts ties with lawyer who peddled bizarre fraud claims
The Trump campaign has distanced itself from a lawyer who made dramatic claims of voter fraud at several media events. Sidney Powell claimed without evidence last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of votes to President-elect Joe Biden, and said he won due to "communist money". President Trump has refused to concede the election, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud. Mr Biden...
