Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Patrick Quinn dies aged 37

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Patrick Quinn dies aged 37Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Patrick Quinn, 37, died on Sunday morning (Picture: Getty Images) One of the men who helped launched the Ice Bucket Challenge has died aged 37. Patrick Quinn, from New York, had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the US, seven years ago. The rapidly progressive condition affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In 2014, he helped the Ice Bucket Challenge go viral, which saw...
Pat Quinn, Who Promoted A.L.S. Ice Bucket Challenge, Dies at 37

 Mr. Quinn, who learned he had A.L.S. a month after he turned 30, was credited with helping to make the ice-bucket videos a viral sensation that raised $220..
Pat Quinn, Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder, has died at age 37

 The ice bucket challenge took social media by storm in 2014, making Quinn a viral sensation.
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Patrick Quinn Dead at 37

 Patrick Quinn -- who co-created the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge -- has died. Quinn passed away Sunday after a 7-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis..
Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warning

 Wisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
 
NYC nurses start initiative that helps hospitalized patients vote

 More Americans turned out to vote in the 2020 election than any other in history. That included an effort by some Lenox Hill nurses who made sure their patients..
NYC Underground Swingers Party Broken Up By Sheriff's Deputies

 A bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple -- an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone..
Nourishing on a grand scale: One chef's effort to feed India

 The Michelin star-winning restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host mobilized an army half a world away to battle hunger with his #FeedIndia initiative, all..
