Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Patrick Quinn dies aged 37
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Patrick Quinn, 37, died on Sunday morning (Picture: Getty Images) One of the men who helped launched the Ice Bucket Challenge has died aged 37. Patrick Quinn, from New York, had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the US, seven years ago. The rapidly progressive condition affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In 2014, he helped the Ice Bucket Challenge go viral, which saw...
