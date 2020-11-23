Global  
 

Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump era

Monday, 23 November 2020
Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump eraAfter reports first emerged on Sunday night that Antony Blinken would be secretary of state in the Biden administration, one particular interview from his past began circulating on social media. It was a September 2016 conversation with Grover, a character from Sesame Street, on the subject of refugees, directed at American children who might have new classmates from faraway...
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

 Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):.
Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 Mr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
Republicans as a multicultural working class party? That's Trump-level delusional thinking.

 America's real working class is increasingly the opposite of Trump's base — struggling, female and diverse. And most in those groups voted for Biden.
Georgia Is a Purple State, but Don't Expect Centrist Politicians

 Georgia flipped blue for Joe Biden, but in its all-important and costly Senate runoff elections, the Republicans are in full attack mode while the Democrats..
Sidney Powell: Trump team cuts ties with lawyer who peddled bizarre fraud claims

 The Trump campaign has distanced itself from a lawyer who made dramatic claims of voter fraud at several media events. Sidney Powell claimed without evidence..
WorldNews

US Presidential transition: Trump appeals after judge dismissed Pennsylvania lawsuit

US Presidential transition: Trump appeals after judge dismissed Pennsylvania lawsuit

US elections: Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute

US elections: Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute

Trump's fundraising emails give spam a bad name

 The election is over, but Trump's campaign is still bombarding his supporters with conspiracy-mongering demands for more money. Its exhausting.
