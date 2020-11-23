Global  
 

'A new era': Success of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines a major breakthrough

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are based on messenger RNA technology that could transform the way science fights diseases.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy 03:20

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended. Officials from PMO, health ministry were also present during...

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
The Verge

Eye Opener: Dire surge in COVID across U.S.

 Pfizer applies for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Also, President Trump continues to reject his election loss. All that and all that..
CBS News

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEO

 Governments seeking to purchase Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the..
WorldNews

Fact check: Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

 A large donation made in April by Dolly Parton caught the attention of social media users after Moderna announced a promising new COVID-19 vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

CBS Weekend News, November 22, 2020

 Coronavirus cases soar as Thanksgiving approaches; Commemorating 400 years after the Mayflower's arrival
CBS News

Exclusive: Coronavirus testing can now be done in 10 languages in Australia

 An expansion of the CALD Assist app for health professionals will now allow COVID-19 screening to be done in 10 languages, as well as English, with the..
SBS

Wave of protests: Antifa marches against ‘Nazi’ Covid sceptics in Berlin, amid demos decrying pandemic restrictions

 Activists have rallied in Berlin to decry coronavirus sceptics’ tactics. The counter-protest comes amid demonstrations over a controversial law that gives the..
WorldNews

DNA Special: How deadly COVID has left people debt-ridden

 Coronavirus is a trap that has engulfed people and there seems to be no way out. It has led people to the untold misery of death, debt, ill-health.
DNA

RNA RNA Family of large biological molecules

