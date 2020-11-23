Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCMC takes stock of preparedness for cyclone expected to hit Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Hindu Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The NCMC reviewed the status of the impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video-conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar heads to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry | Oneindia News

Cyclone Nivar heads to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry | Oneindia News 01:09

 Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very heavy rainfall when the storm makes landfall on Wednesday. #Cyclone #Nivar #IndianOcean

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences [Video]

Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the southwest monsoon finally withdrew..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published