NCMC takes stock of preparedness for cyclone expected to hit Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Monday, 23 November 2020 () The NCMC reviewed the status of the impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video-conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very heavy rainfall when the storm makes landfall on Wednesday.
Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging.
