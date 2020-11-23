Get informed on the top stories of the day in one quick scan

Global  
 

CBC.ca Monday, 23 November 2020
In today's Morning Brief, we have the story of a man who got taken by a job scam and then saw his bank take $3,000 from this tax-free savings account to cover money lost to the fraudsters.
