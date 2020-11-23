'It's probably the best value you can get': Hancock defends health department's £50k takeaways spend
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The health secretary has defended his department spending almost £50,000 of taxpayers' money on takeaways from an east London restaurant in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
The health secretary has defended his department spending almost £50,000 of taxpayers' money on takeaways from an east London restaurant in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources