Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Businesses struggling to pay the bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to start applying today for a long-awaited new commercial rent-relief program offered by the federal government.
