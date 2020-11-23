Global  
 

One News Page

Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

CBC.ca Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Businesses struggling to pay the bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to start applying today for a long-awaited new commercial rent-relief program offered by the federal government.
