Why was Tua Tagovailoa benched by the Dolphins, and will QB start next week against Jets?

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons During Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Mahomes had 416 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

All-Pro safety Jake Scott has died at age 75. Scott returned to the fold in 2010 to be enshrined in the Dolphins Honor Roll.

How much credit does Brian Flores deserve for Tua's 3-0 start? | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa's 3-0 with the Miami Dolphins. Colin questions how much credit of Tua's success does head coach Brian Flores deserve. Colin says 'Brian Flores without great.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:32 Published 5 days ago

Michael Vick: Russell Wilson needs help from Seattle before it's too late, but Tua's a 'diamond in the rough' | THE HERD



Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to talk of the reliance on Russell Wilson & Tua Tagovailoa's great performance with the Miami Dolphins. Vick believes the Seattle Seahawks need to make some changes and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18 Published 1 week ago