Why was Tua Tagovailoa benched by the Dolphins, and will QB start next week against Jets?

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Tua Tagovailoa was benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in a near comeback. Why? And will Miami Dolphins turn back to Tua against the New York Jets?
Tua Tagovailoa Seeks New Milestone As Second Rookie QB In 40 Years With 4-0 Start

Tua Tagovailoa Seeks New Milestone As Second Rookie QB In 40 Years With 4-0 Start 00:28

 The Miami Dolphins are playoff contenders once again after turning to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who will reach a major NFL milestone this weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Tua Tagovailoa American football quarterback

NFL power rankings: Surging Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins crack top 10

 Arizona's Kyler Murray, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa have their respective teams on a second-half roll.
USATODAY.com

Quarterback Position in gridiron football


New York Jets National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons

Patrick Mahomes Joins Dan Marino to Break This Record in Their First 4 Seasons

During Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Mahomes had 416 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Miami Dolphins National Football League franchise in Miami, Florida

Jake Scott, Miami Dolphins legend and Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75

 All-Pro safety Jake Scott has died at age 75. Scott returned to the fold in 2010 to be enshrined in the Dolphins Honor Roll.
USATODAY.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick American football quarterback


How much credit does Brian Flores deserve for Tua's 3-0 start? | THE HERD

How much credit does Brian Flores deserve for Tua's 3-0 start? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa's 3-0 with the Miami Dolphins. Colin questions how much credit of Tua's success does head coach Brian Flores deserve. Colin says 'Brian Flores without great..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Michael Vick: Russell Wilson needs help from Seattle before it's too late, but Tua's a 'diamond in the rough' | THE HERD

Michael Vick: Russell Wilson needs help from Seattle before it's too late, but Tua's a 'diamond in the rough' | THE HERD

Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to talk of the reliance on Russell Wilson & Tua Tagovailoa's great performance with the Miami Dolphins. Vick believes the Seattle Seahawks need to make some changes and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published
Colin Cowherd: Tua's impressive win against Cardinals proved he's the better fit for Dolphins than Fitzpatrick | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Tua's impressive win against Cardinals proved he's the better fit for Dolphins than Fitzpatrick | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses Tua Tagovailoa's 2nd game with the Miami Dolphins against Kyler Murray & the Arizona Cardinals. Hear why Colin believes Tua proved he's the more reliable quarterback than Ryan..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:56Published

Listed dolphins left in field raises concerns over safekeeping of city’s cast iron heritage.

 Concerns have been raised over the safekeeping of the city’s cast iron heritage after photos revealed three 174 year-old Grade II listed dolphins were left in...
Brighton and Hove News

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Dolphins

 The good and the bad from the Denver Broncos' Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Denver Post

WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick

 Late in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Broncos safety snatched a pass from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the end zone to give Denver the ball with a...
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.com