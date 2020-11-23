Global  
 

Maskless man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged with assault

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
In video footage, Raymond Deskins, 61, is seen intentionally blowing air on two women — after one points out that he's not wearing a mask.
 A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Donald Trump's Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.

