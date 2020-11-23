Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alejandro Mayorkas picked as first Latino to head DHS as Biden builds out diverse foreign policy team

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden chose Alejandro Mayorkas, who arrived as a refugee from Cuba, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Donald Trump refuses to defer executions to Joe Biden

 If Joe Biden gets his way, there will never again be the need for the federal execution chamber at Terre Haute, Indiana.The incoming President has made it clear..
New Zealand Herald

Biden Will Nominate First Woman to Lead Intelligence, First Latino to Run Homeland Security

 John Kerry, the former secretary of state, will be climate czar, according to the Biden transition team.
NYTimes.com

Trump campaign calls for another Georgia recount as more election lawsuits fail

 The 2020 Trump campaign is now asking for a second recount in Georgia after the state certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on Friday. The campaign..
CBS News

11/23: CBSN AM

 Biden to announce several key cabinet positions; Hospitalizations, deaths rise across U.S.
CBS News

Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas


United States Department of Homeland Security United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department

Trump fires nation's top election security official who disputed fraud claims

 President Trump has fired his top cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, who headed the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure..
CBS News

President Trump has fired the official in charge of election cybersecurity

 Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

President Donald Trump announced the firing the official in charge of election cybersecurity, Christopher Krebs, in..
The Verge

Trump ousts Homeland Security cyber chief Chris Krebs, who called election secure

 President Donald Trump dismissed Christopher Krebs, director DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
USATODAY.com

Judge rules that acting DHS secretary's DACA suspension was invalid

 A federal judge in New York ruled that an order by the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, rejecting new DACA applications and..
CBS News

Cuba Cuba Caribbean country

Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published
Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida [Video]

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida

Tropical storm Eta pounded central Cuba with torrential rain on Sunday, bursting the banks of rivers and causing flash flooding as it churns its way to the Florida keys. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published
Holiday with fresh herbs at these Cuban hotels [Video]

Holiday with fresh herbs at these Cuban hotels

Cuban hotels along the beach resort of Varadero are growing their very own herbs and vegetables on-site in a bid to entice guests and boost profits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published
The Cuban band singing 'Vote for Trump' [Video]

The Cuban band singing 'Vote for Trump'

With Cuban flavor and in the best Celia Cruz style, the group "Los Tres de la Habana" is blasting Miami a week ahead of Election Day with 'The Trump Song', an earworm salsa beat with the lyrics "Oh my God, I'll vote for Donald Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff [Video]

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff. On Wednesday, Joe Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff. . In a statement, Biden said Klain was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published
What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days [Video]

What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days

Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesday's election, here is a look at some of the policies the president-elect and his team want to take on "on Day One" or early in his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Form I-9 Requirements Flexibility Extended Until December 31, 2020 - Mintz

 On November 18, 2020, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they would again extend...
Mondaq

Alejandro Mayorkas picked as first Latino to head DHS as Biden builds out diverse foreign policy team

 President-elect Joe Biden chose Alejandro Mayorkas, who arrived as a refugee from Cuba, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
USATODAY.com

Biden picks Cuban-American lawyer Mayorkas as U.S. homeland security chief

 Several former colleagues praised Mayorkas as a talented manager with knowledge of DHS and experience in both law enforcement and immigration
Haaretz