Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glenn Close talks 'Hillbilly Elegy,' another chance at Oscar and what's on her Thanksgiving menu

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Is the eighth time the charm? Glenn Close goes for Oscar glory again and transforms into a larger-than-life grandma for Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hillbilly Elegy (film) Hillbilly Elegy (film) 2020 film directed by Ron Howard


Glenn Close Glenn Close American actress and producer


Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Lady Gaga joins Brad Pitt for David Leitch movie ‘Bullet Train’ [Video]

Lady Gaga joins Brad Pitt for David Leitch movie ‘Bullet Train’

Oscar winner Lady Gaga has signed on to star alongside Brad Pitt in the new movie Bullet Train.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Kazakh officials call for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel to be disqualified from Oscars [Video]

Kazakh officials call for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel to be disqualified from Oscars

Kazakh officials have called for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel to be disqualified from the upcoming awards season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR News [Video]

Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR News

Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico,' is joining the cast of Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel. The untitled film from director Ryan Coogler is set to start filming in July 2021.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:22Published
Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Sets New Viewership Record | THR News [Video]

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Sets New Viewership Record | THR News

Netflix's limited series 'The Queen's Gambit' has set a viewership record for the streamer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:50Published
Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet [Video]

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet

On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend. For comparison, Netflix said last year that "Stranger Things" season three was watched by 64 million households.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tech that's so 2020: Why Google, PS5 make our Tech Turkeys list this year

 Time to look at products or companies Jefferson Graham highlights as a letdown in 2020. This year includes Quibi, PS5 and Netflix. Find out why.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto [Video]

Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto

Hillbilly Elegy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. US Release Date: November 24,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:27Published