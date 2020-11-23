Glenn Close talks 'Hillbilly Elegy,' another chance at Oscar and what's on her Thanksgiving menu

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet



On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend. For comparison, Netflix said last year that "Stranger Things" season three was watched by 64 million households.

