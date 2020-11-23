Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona rests Messi, De Jong in Champions League match

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Barcelona rests Messi, De Jong in Champions League matchThe Champions League has been Barcelona’s safe haven this season, so much so that the club will leave Lionel Messi at home for Tuesday's match in Ukraine. Barcelona coach Ronald ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi 05:00

 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION, SOUNDBITES FROM BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ON WHY HE IS RESTING LIONEL MESSI AND

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Messi signing for Man City a real prospect after Guardiola's new deal

 Pep Guardiola's new deal not only commits him to Manchester City until 2023 but also puts the club firmly in pole position to sign Lionel Messi. ......
WorldNews

Pep Guardiola deal could entice Lionel Messi to join Man City rebuild, says Guillem Balague

 Guillem Balague explains why Pep Guardiola signing a new two-year Manchester City contract could help persuade Lionel Messi to join from Barcelona.
BBC News
Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona [Video]

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:27Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Dynamo coach Lucescu says Barca will step up defence without Messi [Video]

Dynamo coach Lucescu says Barca will step up defence without Messi

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: DYNAMO SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION / SOUNDBITES FROM DYNAMO COACH MIRCEA LUCESCU SHOWS: KYIV REGION, UKRAINE (NOVEMBER 23, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:42Published

Blow for Barca as Gerard Pique knee injury confirmed

 BARCLONA – Barcelona's Gerard Pique has sustained a serious knee injury, the club confirmed on Sunday, with the defender expected to be out for at least two..
WorldNews

Frenkie de Jong Frenkie de Jong Dutch association football player


UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published
Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview [Video]

Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Chelsea travel to Rennes in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros [Video]

Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus train ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Today in History for November 23rd

 Highlights of this day in history: UN war crimes panel to try Slobodan Milosevic for genocide in Bosnia; Ukraine's Viktor Yushchenko declares win in disputed..
USATODAY.com

Switzerland v Ukraine: Nations League game off after positive Covid-19 tests

 Ukraine's Nations League game in Switzerland on Tuesday is called off after three of their players test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep [Video]

AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep

Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine. According to Business Insider, ardent Trump supporters grew impatient enough with the impasse that they showed up at AG William Barr's home to demand action.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Koeman explains Messi squad omission [Video]

Koeman explains Messi squad omission

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman explains why Lionel Messi has been left out of their Champions League squad for Tuesday's match at Dynamo Kiev.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:39Published
Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview

Chelsea are preparing to take on Rennes in the Champions League. Here are allthe key statistics before the match on November 4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Ukraine coronavirus cases mean Switzerland game in Nations League is off

 Ukraine’s Nations League away match against Switzerland was called off on Tuesday after the visitors were put into quarantine by local health authorities due...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORT

UEFA Nations League: Germany beat Ukraine, top group ahead of Spain

 Timo Werner scored two goals as Germany beat Ukraine 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League Cup, with the Ukraninans missing key players due to COVID19.
DNA

Rosario set for adventure of a lifetime to take on Ukrainian giants Kherson in Futsal Champions League

Rosario set for adventure of a lifetime to take on Ukrainian giants Kherson in Futsal Champions League Ten men from Rosario Football Club will this week make a 2,200 mile journey to southern Ukraine on the Black Sea to fulfil their dreams of playing in the...
Belfast Telegraph