2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings



[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970