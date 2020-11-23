2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two people have died after police say multiple victims were stabbed at a San Jose church on Sunday night. San Jose police say units responded to Grace Baptist Church near the San Jose State University campus. Officials first tweeted the information around 8:45 p.m. but the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m. Some victims have...
San Jose, California
California
San Jose State University
