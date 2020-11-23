Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police saySAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two people have died after police say multiple victims were stabbed at a San Jose church on Sunday night. San Jose police say units responded to Grace Baptist Church near the San Jose State University campus. Officials first tweeted the information around 8:45 p.m. but the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m. Some victims have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Curfew Violations in South Bay Will Be Lightly Enforced, Police Say

Curfew Violations in South Bay Will Be Lightly Enforced, Police Say 02:22

 As California's 10 p.m. curfew neared Saturday, people in San Jose questioned its effectiveness and police said enforcement will be light. Da Lin reports. (11-21-20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

San Jose, California San Jose, California City in California, United States

California church stabbing: Two dead after stabbing attack at San Jose church

 Two people have been killed and others have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a California church, authorities say.Officers were called to the Grace..
New Zealand Herald

"Multiple" stabbing in San Jose church leaves at least two dead

 Mayor says suspect in custody. Police say homeless people had been brought inside to get them out of the cold.
CBS News

Stabbing in San Jose Kills 2 at Grace Baptist Church

 The police said there were “multiple stabbing victims” on Sunday night. Information on a motive or a possible suspect were not immediately available.
NYTimes.com

Travelers can now get US passports in as little as 4 weeks with Bitcoin

 A California-based visa and passport processing company announced it would be accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment as the U.S. State Department’s operations..
WorldNews

California California State of the United States of America

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

G.M. Drops Its Support for Trump Climate Rollbacks and Aligns With Biden

 General Motors said it would no longer back President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to strip California of the power to set fuel economy standards.
NYTimes.com

Robotaxis get the green light for paid rides in California

 Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

California has long been ground zero for autonomous vehicle testing in the US, but the state has never..
The Verge

What to Know About California’s Vaccine Rollout

 Monday: Who will be the first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know.
NYTimes.com

San Jose State University San Jose State University Public university located in San Jose, California, United States


Related videos from verified sources

Update: Stabbing At San Jose's Grace Baptist Church; At Least Two Dead; Suspect In Custody [Video]

Update: Stabbing At San Jose's Grace Baptist Church; At Least Two Dead; Suspect In Custody

Joe Vazquez report on fatal stabbing at church in San Jose that left at least two people dead Sunday night (11-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:29Published
SAN JOSE CHURCH STABBING: Raw Video Of Police Response To San Jose Church Stabbing With Multiple Victims [Video]

SAN JOSE CHURCH STABBING: Raw Video Of Police Response To San Jose Church Stabbing With Multiple Victims

Raw Video Of Police Response To San Jose Church Stabbing With Multiple Victims

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:03Published
Veterans Village continues to help San Diego vets despite COVID-19 [Video]

Veterans Village continues to help San Diego vets despite COVID-19

Despite the pandemic, Veterans Village of San Diego held its annual stand-down event that helps hundreds of veterans.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Police: At least 2 dead in Calif. church stabbing

 Two people died and multiple others were injured in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in San Jose, California, where homeless people had been brought to...
USATODAY.com

Multiple stabbed at San Jose church; 2 dead

 SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple people were stabbed and two died Sunday night at a church in San Jose, according to officials. San...
Upworthy

GOP congresswoman-elect Young Kim says Californians frustrated by lockdown orders

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "heavy-hand" approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is making residents "frustrated," Congresswoman-elect Young Kim,...
FOXNews.com