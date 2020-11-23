Global  
 

AMAs: Why was The Weeknd wrapped in bandages?

Monday, 23 November 2020
AMAs: Why was The Weeknd wrapped in bandages?The Weeknd prompted concern from some fans after appearing at Sunday’s American Music Award ceremony wearing bandages on his face. The Canadian musician took home the prize for Favourite Soul/R&B Song on the night, but did not explain his appearance during the event itself. Earlier this year, The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to the stage with an apparently bloodied face during the MTV VMA...
