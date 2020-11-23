Eating this fruit can reduce facial wrinkles in older women, claims study
A new study claims eating mangoes can help reduce facial wrinkles in older women. Researchers at the University of California identified a wrinkle reduction feature of Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes that might benefit older women with fair skin. The study published in the journal Nutrients found that postmenopausal women who ate half a cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 per cent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 per cent decrease after four months. About 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III (skin that burns more easily than tans) participated in the randomised pilot study. The women were divided into two...
