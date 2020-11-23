AstraZeneca Announces 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca said early Monday that clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain and Brazil have shown it is “highly effective in preventing COVID-19" without “hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease” in any of the trial’s volunteers. AstraZeneca tested two dosing regimens. One regimen had a vaccine efficacy of 90%. The second regimen has an average efficacy of 70%. “More data will continue to accumulate, and additional analysis will be conducted, refining the efficacy reading and establishing the duration of protection,” Astra Zeneca said in a statement Monday. “These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.” Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief...
