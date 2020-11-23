Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca Announces 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 Vaccine

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca Announces 'Highly Effective' COVID-19 VaccineAstraZeneca said early Monday that clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Britain and Brazil have shown it is “highly effective in preventing COVID-19" without “hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease” in any of the trial’s volunteers. AstraZeneca tested two dosing regimens. One regimen had a vaccine efficacy of 90%. The second regimen has an average efficacy of 70%. “More data will continue to accumulate, and additional analysis will be conducted, refining the efficacy reading and establishing the duration of protection,” Astra Zeneca said in a statement Monday. “These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.” Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: AstraZeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows It Is 'Highly Effective'

AstraZeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows It Is 'Highly Effective' 01:26

 The drugmaker says late-stage trials show promising results, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective

 Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health..
New Zealand Herald
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News
"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news [Video]

"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news

Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19 [Video]

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Thanksgiving travel falling as COVID cases spike

 Turkey may still be on the menu this Thanksgiving, but for many Americans, travel is not. Rising virus cases, lockdowns and public health guidance discouraging..
USATODAY.com
Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child [Video]

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Italy's virus death toll tops 50,000

 Italy joins the U.S., Brazil, India, Mexico and the U.K. in passing the symbolic 50,000-death mark.
CBS News
'Carrefour murderer!': Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards [Video]

'Carrefour murderer!': Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
New Zealand Herald
Perfection achieved at kitesurfing event in Brazil [Video]

Perfection achieved at kitesurfing event in Brazil

Maxime Chabloz receives perfect marks for one of his tricks as he wins SuperKite Brasil 2020, an international kitesurfing event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca Reports New Covid Vaccine is 70% Effective On Average [Video]

AstraZeneca Reports New Covid Vaccine is 70% Effective On Average

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on AstraZeneca’s latest claims that their vaccine is 70% effective on average.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News [Video]

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine 'highly effective'

 The director of the Oxford Vaccine group says this vaccine is also easier to store than others.
BBC News

AstraZeneca says its COVID vaccine "highly effective" in late trials

 It's third drugmaker to report such results in two weeks. AstraZeneca developed its vaccine along with Oxford University.
CBS News

AstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective in one dosing regimen

 AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) announced that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine it has developed with Oxford University is 90% effective in one of the dosing...
Proactive Investors