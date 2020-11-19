Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden poised to pick Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

FT.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Former Fed chair would be first woman to serve in top economic role
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury 00:34

 President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Yellen Reportedly Tapped To Become Treasury Secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden reportedly plans to nominate Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary. She would be the first woman to hold the job if confirmed
NPR Also reported by •UpworthyFT.comMediaiteSmartBriefFOXNews.com

Biden picks first Latino to head DHS, first woman to lead intelligence as part of diverse foreign policy team

 Biden chose Janet Yellen to become Treasury secretary, tapping her to guide his efforts to steer the pandemic-hit economy out of crisis.
Upworthy Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Biden hits Trump for refusing to concede, says 'national mask mandate' discussed with govs

 President-elect Joe Biden says that he’s decided his choice for Treasury secretary and that he’ll make the announcement either just before or after...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy