Bad Bunny canceled AMAs performance after testing positive for COVID-19, not showing 'major symptoms'

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Bad Bunny was forced to cancel his scheduled American Music Awards performance after testing positive for COVID-19, his publicist confirmed Monday.
