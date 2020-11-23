Bad Bunny canceled AMAs performance after testing positive for COVID-19, not showing 'major symptoms'

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."

