President-elect Joe Biden appoints John Kerry as 'climate envoy'

euronews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed

 Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National Security Council as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Business Insider reports his position would...

