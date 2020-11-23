Ready for Thanksgiving 2020? Make sure you do these 8 things before Thursday

Stage artists in Odisha's Bhubaneswar are selling tea as COVID-19 impacted their career. Uarmi Satpathy and Anita Biswas have installed a tea stall and an attached vegetable shop to earn better and butter for their survival. Lakhs of people lost their jobs during the lockdown which was imposed to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."