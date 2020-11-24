Global  
 

Covid: King Felipe of Spain in quarantine after contact

BBC News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
King Felipe will stop public activities for 10 days after coming into contact with an infected person.
Miami hospital preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 CBS News was granted rare access into Jackson Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ward and the extremely cold freezer where the coronavirus vaccine will be stored.
CBS News
Urs of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali celebrated with religious zeal in Baramulla [Video]

Urs of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali celebrated with religious zeal in Baramulla

Devotees of the Kashmir valley celebrated annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali with full religious zeal and fervour. The shrine is situated in Khanpora area of Baramulla. Large numbers of devotees flocked to the shrine to offer prayers and to recite holy Quran. The district administration has issued Covid guidelines under which this festival or Urs was celebrated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Covid-19: Arrivals in England to be able to cut quarantine if they pay for test

 People arriving in England can end their self-isolation with a negative test taken after five days.
BBC News

