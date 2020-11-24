Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump carries on fight to overturn Pennsylvania's election even as his administration green-lights Biden transition

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Trump campaign has appealed a federal ruling rejecting its attempt to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results. Joe Biden won the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process 04:24

 Natalie Brand reports on General Services Administration allowing Biden transition to move forward after delay (11-23-2020)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump administration allows Biden transition to formally begin

 General Services Administration says the official presidential transition process can begin, after weeks of delay. The agency's head, Trump appointee Emily..
CBS News
Biden transition gets green light from GSA [Video]

Biden transition gets green light from GSA

[NFA] President-elect Biden was formally given the go-ahead by a key federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Michigan certified him as the state's winner. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Trump Administration Approves Start of Formal Transition to Biden

 A key official designated President-elect Joe Biden as the apparent winner after Michigan certified his victory there and President Trump lost another court..
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania limiting alcohol sales on Thanksgiving eve

 "We are in a very disastrous situation," the governor said as the state is grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin [Video]

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump carries on fight to overturn Pennsylvania's election even as his administration green-lights Biden transition

 The Trump campaign has appealed a federal ruling rejecting its attempt to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results. Joe Biden won the state.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewABA JournalWorldNewsVOA NewsNews24

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Strikes Down Election Observer Suit

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Strikes Down Election Observer Suit Watch VideoPennsylvania's Supreme Court rejected a claim from the Trump campaign that Philadelphia violated state laws on election observers. Rudy Giuliani...
Newsy Also reported by •ABA JournalNewsmaxNaturalNews.comVOA NewsUpworthy

Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania Watch VideoA federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit — attempting to prevent Pennsylvania's election results from being certified. At the request...
Newsy Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldVOA NewsNews24