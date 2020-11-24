Ex-Police Officer Charged With Manslaughter in 2017 Killing of Suspect
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The San Francisco police rookie, Christopher Samayoa, was on his fourth day on the job when he shot and killed Keita O’Neil, an unarmed carjacking suspect, the authorities said.
