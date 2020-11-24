Ex-Police Officer Charged With Manslaughter in 2017 Killing of Suspect

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Armed Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Evansville



Police say an armed suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Stringtown Road and Reis Avenue in Evansville. Credit: WEVV Published 4 days ago Murder Suspect Killed, Officer Injured In Shooting In Prince George's County



A homicide suspect was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago Florida Murder Suspect Killed, Officer Injured In Shooting In Prince George's County



A homicide suspect was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Ex-San Francisco officer charged in 2017 fatal shooting A former San Francisco police officer who fatally shot an unarmed carjacking suspect in 2017 has been charged with manslaughter. CBS station KPIX reports the...

CBS News 3 hours ago



