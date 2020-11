HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published ‘Owaisi like Jinnah; voting for AIMIM a vote against India’: Tejasvi Surya 03:12 Hitting out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad. Speaking to media, Surya said, "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development and new...